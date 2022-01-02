UAE: Up to Dh 200,000 fine for spreading rumours and fake news

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) public prosecution has announced penalties for spreading rumours and fake news.

In line with Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 aimed at combating the spread of rumours and fake news, the Public Prosecution today issued a video on its social media accounts illustrating the potential consequences for propagating rumours and false news.

According to WAM, the public prosecutor stated that under article 52 of the legislation, anybody who uses the internet to publish, circulate, or propagate fake news, rumours, or misleading material that contradicts official sources might face a year in prison and a Dh 100,000 fine.

If the publication of false news or rumours incites public sentiment against state authority or happens during times of pandemic, crisis, or tragedy, the perpetrator faces at least two years in jail and a Dh 200,000 fine.

This material was released by the public prosecution as part of its continuing legal cultural awareness campaign.