UAE: Up to Dh 200,000 fine for spreading rumours and fake news

This material was released by the public prosecution as part of its continuing legal cultural awareness campaign.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Updated: 2nd January 2022 7:15 pm IST
UAE: Up to Dh 200,000 fine for spreading rumours and fake news
Dh 200,000 fine for spreading rumours and fake news

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) public prosecution has announced penalties for spreading rumours and fake news.

In line with Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 aimed at combating the spread of rumours and fake news, the Public Prosecution today issued a video on its social media accounts illustrating the potential consequences for propagating rumours and false news.

According to WAM, the public prosecutor stated that under article 52 of the legislation, anybody who uses the internet to publish, circulate, or propagate fake news, rumours, or misleading material that contradicts official sources might face a year in prison and a Dh 100,000 fine.

MS Education Academy

If the publication of false news or rumours incites public sentiment against state authority or happens during times of pandemic, crisis, or tragedy, the perpetrator faces at least two years in jail and a Dh 200,000 fine.

This material was released by the public prosecution as part of its continuing legal cultural awareness campaign.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button