UAE visa: Residents can now apply online to invite friends, relatives for up to 90 days

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a streamlined online system allowing residents to invite friends and relatives for visits lasting up to 90 days.
This initiative aims to strengthen personal connections and provide visitors with an extended opportunity to explore the UAE’s rich culture and world-class attractions.
According to Khaleej Times, Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the authority, highlighted the visa service’s role in reuniting families and fostering closer ties. He also urged applicants to adhere to visa validity periods to avoid administrative penalties.
Visa duration and felxibility:
- Stay duration options: 30 to 90 days
- Choose between single or multiple entry visas
- Entry validity extends to 60 days from visa issuance
- Option to request extensions during the visitor’s stay
Requirements:
- A valid passport with minimum six months validity
- Confirmed travel tickets
- Valid health insurance coverage
- Proof of relationship (first or second degree) with the UAE citizen or resident
- Sponsor must hold a first or second-level job classification from ICP
How to apply:
- Select your preferred visa type and duration
- Fill in the required information
- Review all details for accuracy
- Submit your application