UAE weather forecast: More rain expected next week

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is bracing for continued unstable weather conditions, with heavy rainfall expected to persist into the upcoming week. Recent reports from various sources indicate that the country is experiencing a series of storms, thunder, and lightning, leading to significant rainfall across different regions.

Current Weather Situation

From Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, heavy rainfall has been reported, with areas like Al Ain, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah being particularly affected. Over 5.59 inches of rain fell on Dubai in a single day by the end of Tuesday, April 16.

Storms have been accompanied by thunder and lightning, creating a dynamic weather pattern across the UAE.

Warnings and Alerts

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued alerts for various emirates, highlighting the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail in some areas.

Forecast for the Coming Week

The NCM has issued a weather forecast for April 23 predicting that the wet weather will persist into the following week, with a chance of moderate to heavy rainfall across the country.

According to the NCM, Coastal regions may also witness a decrease in temperatures.

The UAE is currently under the influence of a surface low-pressure system, leading to humid winds and the formation of rain-bearing clouds.

The forecast indicates that the eastern and northern areas of the country may experience more rainfall, with conditions gradually improving by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, the UAE received never-before-seen rainfall levels, severely damaging the whole nation, while efforts to recover from the aftermath are underway.

Notably, individuals have been advised by authorities to stay informed about weather updates and follow guidelines issued to ensure their safety.