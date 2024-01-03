UAE will remain supportive of Palestine cause says Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, January 3, said that the UAE will remain supportive of the Palestinian cause.

Taking to X, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “I was attending part of the Arab Strategic Forum 2024 today. Its goal is to anticipate the region’s economic and political future in the new year.”

“Our region needs to contain its crises, co-ordinate its efforts, build bridges of cooperation between its various parties, and adhere to its independent options to resolve its crises and build its future.”

“The Palestinian cause will remain in our conscience and the conscience of every Arab, Muslim, and everyone with genuine moral principles.”

“The UAE will remain supportive of the cause and seek to bring peace. We will continue to support the brotherly Palestinian people,” he added.

أثناء حضوري اليوم جانباً من المنتدى الاستراتيجي العربي 2024 .. وهدفه استشراف مستقبل المنطقة اقتصادياً وسياسياً في العام الجديد ..



منطقتنا بحاجة لاحتواء أزماتها .. وتنسيق جهودها .. وبناء جسور تعاون بين مختلف أطرافها .. والتمسك بخياراتها المستقلة لحل أزماتها وبناء مستقبلها .… pic.twitter.com/DvgvR3Tyls — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 3, 2024

This came hours after he attended the Arab Strategic Forum (ASF) which being held at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, under the theme ‘The Political and Economic State of the Arab World’.

Israel-Hamas war

The Hamas movement launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, during which it infiltrated Israeli territories, causing the death of almost 1,400 people.

Since then, Israel responded with devastating bombardment on Gaza, killing more than 22,000 civilians, according to the Gaza Ministry of health.