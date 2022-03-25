UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant unit 2 starts commercial operations

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has added 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to its national grid, following the start of commercial operations of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced that the total electricity produced by the nuclear plant’s Units 1 and 2 now stands at 2,800 megawatts, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Power Plant, located in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi, is “the first nuclear power plant in the Arab region designed to create energy in a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly manner”, the ENEC noted.

.@ENEC_UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is championing climate action by producing electricity with zero carbon emissions. Discover how Barakah is creating clean energy to power the UAE in a safe and sustainable way. pic.twitter.com/jWY2fQcmns — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 25, 2022

The nuclear plant’s Unit 1 commenced commercial operation in April last year.

Units 3 and 4, meanwhile, are in the final stages of commissioning.

The construction of the Barakah Plant started in 2012.

When its four units are commercially operating, the Barakah Plant will produce up to 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs, it added.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, ENEC managing director and CEO, said “the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a sustainable powerhouse for the UAE.

“With Unit 2 reaching commercial operations less than 12 months after Unit 1, we have demonstrated the UAE’s megaproject capabilities, building institutional knowledge to enhance delivery to the highest standards and offer a successful case study for other nations looking to diversify their energy portfolio using a proven and sustainable technology.”

@FANRUAE continued its regulatory oversight: starting with fuel loading, testing, the criticality phase, connecting the unit to the UAE national electricity grid until the plant is ready for full commercial operation. #FANRUAE #Abudhabi #UAE #nuclearenergy — FANR UAE (@FANRUAE) March 24, 2022

Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said “the beginning of commercial operations for Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a milestone for the UAE, as we continue the rapid decarbonization of the power sector by doubling clean electricity production”.