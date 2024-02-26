UAE’s floating hospital in Al Arish starts receiving Gaza patients

Abu Dhabi: The UAE floating hospital, anchored in the Port of Al-Arish, officially commenced operations today, providing vital medical assistance to the Palestinian people.

The first patients, Gazans suffering from diverse injuries and fractures, were promptly received, marking the initiation of this critical healthcare initiative.

The initiative comes in alignment with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide all forms of support and assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation.

Photo: WAM

A 20-year-old Palestinian man underwent his first surgery today at the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds and shrapnel.

The injuries caused a dislocated and fractured shoulder, damaging nerves in his arm and rendering his entire hand immobile.

Photo: WAM

Doctors performed a swift surgical intervention to reposition the shoulder, and he will require a follow-up operation in the near future to address the nerve damage.

The floating hospital, established in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and AD Ports Group, has a medical and administrative staff of 100 people from different specialties, including anaesthesia, general surgery, orthopaedics, and emergency medicine, in addition to nurses and support staff.

Photo: WAM

The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, and medical cabinets.

Falah Al Mahmoud, Director of the Floating Hospital, said that the inauguration of the hospital will enhance the medical support system provided by the UAE to the people of the afflicted sector and alleviate the severity of the conditions they suffer from.

The hospital is equipped with the best and latest equipment, which contributes to providing all types of treatment and medical care according to the best international standards and protocols.

Photo: WAM

He added that the hospital, upon docking at the port of the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, began receiving the wounded and sick cases of the Palestinian people and providing them with all forms of care, treatment, and medicines they needed according to the highest levels of health care.

He pointed out that the Floating Hospital is equipped with a helipad and a marine boat, which enhance the response to emergency and difficult cases that require rapid medical intervention.

He noted that all the injured and sick cases that the hospital receives are immediately subjected to a comprehensive evaluation process that includes conducting all types of examinations and tests to deal with them according to the appropriate procedure, whether by surgical intervention or by applying the treatment programme that the patient’s condition requires.

Photo: WAM

For their part, a number of Palestinians who were received by the Floating Hospital expressed their thanks to the UAE and the wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative that provides comprehensive medical care to all the injured and sick cases.

They stressed that this humanitarian response from the UAE embodies its firm approach in standing by the Palestinian people and supporting them under all circumstances, appreciating the efforts of the medical and volunteer teams that have provided them with full support since the onset of the crisis.

Building on the success of the UAE integrated field hospital in Gaza, the Floating Hospital expands vital medical services to the Gaza Strip. Opened in December 2023, the existing integrated field hospital boasts 200 beds and a dedicated team of 83 volunteers from 21 nations, including 59 men and 24 women.

The UAE field hospital in Gaza performed more than 764 major and minor surgeries, and dealt with more than 6,620 cases during the past months that required medical intervention by the hospital team to provide the necessary treatment and care, starting from first aid, through performing the necessary surgeries to save lives, providing the necessary treatments and medicines, and ending with care and intensive care for those cases, in addition to consultations and other medical and therapeutic services.