Uber announces 2 new services, to create 1000 jobs in Hyderabad

This strategic move follows a meeting between Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy's delegation and Uber's leadership team at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Published: 18th January 2024 7:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: Uber, the globally renowned mobility and SAAS company, has announced its ambitious expansion plans in Hyderabad.

Recognizing Hyderabad as home to its largest tech center and engineering hub outside the United States, Uber is set to further deepen its roots by expanding into the realms of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

This expansion project is expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 1000 skilled engineers, a press release informed.

In addition to this expansion, Uber is set to introduce two innovative services in Hyderabad:

  • Uber Green Launch: In a bid to contribute to sustainable mobility, Uber will introduce Uber Green, offering users exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides
  • Uber Shuttle Launch: To provide premium, efficient rides on high-capacity vehicles.
These initiatives reflect Uber and Telangana’s dedication to environmental responsibility and align with global efforts towards a greener future,

Uber’s expansion and the introduction of these services in Hyderabad also resonate with the Telangana government’s steadfast efforts to foster growth in the Mobility and Automotive sector.

The collaborative environment is anticipated to attract top-tier talent and businesses to Hyderabad, establishing the city as a hub for innovation and technological advancements in the mobility industry, the press release further said.

