Uber announces lunch of Intercity Bus ticketing on its app

Bengaluru: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday, March 6, announced the launch of Intercity Bus ticketing on its app, with India becoming its first market globally to roll out the product.

The new offering expands Uber’s Intercity portfolio, enabling riders to plan and book long-distance bus journeys with the same trusted Uber experience, it said.

“Uber is starting Intercity Bus ticketing in partnership with Ixigo’s AbhiBus, as its first supply integration. Starting today, riders across the country can book intercity bus tickets through the Uber app,” the ride-hailing platform said in a statement.

Also Read Driving for Ola or Uber? Platforms are quietly making drivers pay them

As an introductory offer, riders can avail a 25 per cent discount (up to Rs 200) on their first Uber Intercity Bus ride, and 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 100) on their next three rides, it said.

Speaking at the launch here, Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer, Uber, said India is one of Uber’s most important innovation hubs globally. Teams here are building technologies that power Uber’s next phase of growth worldwide.

“The launch of Intercity Bus ticketing reflects how products incubated in India are shaping our global roadmap, while expanding choice for riders through a trusted, reliable Uber experience,” he added.