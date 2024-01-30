Uber launches operations in Jammu & Kashmir, Srinagar its first stop

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday launched its operations in Jammu & Kashmir, with its first stop in Srinagar.

The company has debuted ‘UberGo’ and the outstation product ‘Intercity’ in the valley.

“With the global ride-hailing app now available in Srinagar, tourists, as well as locals, will now find a trusted ride in and around Srinagar with a few taps on the app,” Shiva Shailendran, Head of Supply and Regional Operations, said in a statement.

“The launch of our service will also create meaningful earning opportunities for drivers and will support the economic growth of local communities,” he added.

Uber’s launch in Srinagar is in line with its expansion plans in India, with an aim to increase its footprint and product offerings to regional markets, the company said.

Intercity rides can be booked to tourist destinations around Srinagar, including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam.

Intercity trips can be booked for return journeys lasting up to five days, where riders can retain their Uber and the driver, adding stops as they go.

To improve journey planning, all Uber rides can now be booked up to 90 days in advance, allowing riders to better plan their travel.

This feature also helps drivers as they can now forecast their future earnings in advance and plan their expenses accordingly, the company stated.