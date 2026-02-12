UBS opens new GCC in Hyderabad, to add 3K jobs next 2 years

Hyderabad: Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company UBS on Wednesday announced the opening of its new global capability center (GCC), which, over the next two years, would generate 3,000 jobs in Hyderabad.

This step marks a significant step in strengthening its presence in the city and reaffirming its long-term commitment to India, the Swiss firm said in a release.

The state-of-the-art centre reinforces the city’s growing position as a global hub for high-value financial technology, operations and GCC leadership, it said.

At the inauguration, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad has emerged as a preferred location for the world’s most respected financial institutions, and UBS’s choosing to deepen its presence here reflects the city’s credibility as a global talent and innovation hub.

“The decision of UBS to establish its new centre in Hyderabad reflects the confidence global industries place in our institutional stability and progressive policy framework. We see this as a long-term partnership that strengthens the India–EU–Switzerland corridor and adds meaningful value to the global financial services landscape,” the Minister said.

Matthias Schacke, Head of India Service Company and Group Operation & Technology Office India, said, “Hyderabad continues to be an important growth location for UBS, thanks to its strong talent pool, supportive policies, and excellent infrastructure. We’re looking forward to further expanding our tech capabilities, including AI, while enhancing our operations footprint in the location.”