UCC will ensure Modi govt’s departure, claims Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati: The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will result in the overthrowing of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government from the Centre, Badruddin Ajmal, President of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), claimed here on Friday.

The Lok Sabha MP from Assam asserted that other northeastern states, including Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur, have “rejected the UCC”.

“Where will the government put it (the UCC) into practice? The Narendra Modi administration will fall as a result,” he claimed.

According to the UCC, all Indian citizens will be subject to the same set of laws on marriage, divorce, and inheritance, regardless of their religion, tribe or other regional customs.

According to the AIUDF leader, there are disparities between the people in the North, South, West and East. However, he claimed that as all Muslims follow one god and one faith, they need not be bothered by the discussions over the implementation of UCC.

“We have one god, one faith, one Nabi, and one Quran. So, I urge the Muslims of Assam not to comment on UCC,” Ajmal said. For many years, the BJP has stated in its electoral manifestos that it wants the implementation of UCC to promote gender justice.

On June 14, the Law Commission began a new consultation process on UCC by seeking opinions on politically sensitive matters from the stakeholders, including the general public and recognised religious organisations.