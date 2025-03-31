UCC will prevent crimes like Shraddha Walkar murder: Uttarakhand CM

Bareilly: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday, March 31, said implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would prevent crimes like the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi.

He said a provision of the law mandates disclosure of live-in relationships to families.

In May 2022, 25-year-old Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab, who sawed her body into pieces and stored it in a refrigerator for almost three weeks, before disposing of them over several days.

Claiming that many Muslim women expressed gratitude to the BJP government after the implementation of the UCC, he reiterated his commitment to making Uttarakhand a model state and assured the effective enforcement of the new law.

He said the UCC’s impact would not remain confined to Uttarakhand but would gradually extend across the country.

Clarifying that the UCC is not against any religion or community, he said the law would resolve inheritance disputes and contribute to women’s empowerment.

He emphasised the principle of ‘One Nation, One Law’ and said the UCC aligns with India’s constitutional framework and the development trajectory envisioned under Prime Minister Modi.

Dhami highlighted that several long-awaited reforms, such as the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram temple, the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the triple talaq ban, have materialised after 2014.

On the roadmap for the UCC, Dhami recalled that the BJP had promised its implementation in Uttarakhand during the 2022 assembly elections. Breaking a longstanding trend of alternating governments, people re-elected the BJP in the state, enabling the fulfilment of this pledge.

Addressing concerns of the critics of UCC, he said those rejecting the Constitution’s provisions and governance structures were “anti-system and anti-Constitution elements” who did not respect Dr B R Ambedkar’s vision. He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

He said Uttarakhand’s UCC was formulated after consulting with over 2.36 lakh people, engaging with all political parties, religious organisations and various communities, including tribal representatives.