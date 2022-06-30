Udaipur murder: CM meets Kanhaiya Lal’s family, assures strict punishment

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met the family members of Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded in broad daylight inside his tailoring shop by two assailants on a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Expressing condolences, Gehlot assured all help to the family members of Kanhaiya Lal whom he handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and DGP Mohan Lal Lather.

Gehlot told the media, “I hope that the NIA (National Investigation Agency) conducts a quick probe in this matter so that the guilty persons are punished at the earliest. That is what the people of the state as well as the whole country want.”

Gehlot said that the outrage being witnessed among the countrymen over the gruesome killing of Kanhaiya Lal shows that every citizen, irrespective of religion or caste, wants speedy justice and punishment for the culprits.

“I hope that the NIA will understand this sentiment. On such an occasion, I would like to say that this is not a fight between two communities in the name of religion. A link has been found connecting the incident to terrorism. The murder has been condemned by every religion,” Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace.