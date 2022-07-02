Udaipur murder: Curfew relaxed for 4 hours

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd July 2022 11:53 am IST
Udaipur: Anti-government placards fixed on an electric pole in protest over killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Friday, July 1, 2022. Kanhaiya Lal was murdered Tuesday at his shop by two men for allegedly posting a social media statement. (PTI Photo)

Udaipur: The district administration here has relaxed the curfew, imposed in seven police station limits in the aftermath of a tailor’s murder by radical elements recently, for four hours from 12 pm, an official said.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday allegedly by two men for extending support on social media to a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

“Curfew has been relaxed from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday,” a district administration officer said.

It was imposed in Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police station areas on Tuesday night.

The decision was taken after reviewing the situation. With peaceful conduct of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday, in which thousands of people took part, the administration has decided to give a relaxation today, official sources said.

