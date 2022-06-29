Udaipur murder: Kerala Governor comes out against Madrassa curriculum

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajasthan triggered shock waves across the country, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday came out against Madrassas and wondered whether young children were taught there that punishment for blasphemy is beheading.

He also called for broad-based education for every child till the age of 14 years, saying it was one of their basic rights and opined that no specialised education should be given to them before that age.

Stating that the Muslim law does not come from Quran, Khan said it had been written by individuals during the time of the ‘Empire’ and it provides for beheading.

“The question is whether the children are taught that the punishment for blasphemy is beheading and they are being taught so in our own institutions in the country,” he said when his reaction was sought for the Udaipur incident.

In Rajasthan’s Udaipur, two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, with the brutal killing drawing widespread condemnations.

“Now, if somebody, who has been indoctrinated right from the age of five or six to what they call the Muslim Law…it does not come from Quran…that had been written by individuals during the time of the Empire and it provides for beheading. And this law is taught in Madrasas to the children,” Khan claimed.

So, if they (children) get indoctrinated, get influenced by that and act accordingly, the better course would be to try to tackle the “menace”, he said.

“First thing, this is not the divine law. It has been written by human beings during the time of the Empire. What they put in the minds of children is that this is the law of God,” he said.

The Governor also said people easily believe things when it becomes a matter of belief and they would be ready to do any outrageous thing for that.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan had strongly condemned the Udaipur incident.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested in connection with the murder.

