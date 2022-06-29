Udaipur murder: No justification for such violence, says SIO

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India strongly condemned the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Following the gruesome murder of a tailor, Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur on Tuesday, SIO said that the incident must be thoroughly investigated by competent authorities in a time-bound manner. “All the culprits must be punished as per law of the land. There’s no justification for such violence,” it said.

Mohammed Salman Ahmed, president of the SIO said in a statement that the incident highlights the dangers of letting communalism and intolerance fester in the society for narrow political and ideological gains. “The government and the media must share the blame for giving a free hand to hatemongers and polarising the country. We appeal to our fellow countrymen to maintain peace, harmony and solidarity in this hour of grief,” he wrote.

The SIO reiterated that the incident in no way reflects the teachings of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. “He taught humanity to love, empathize and care for each other, as he forgave his staunchest of enemies,” said Salman Ahmed.

This incident does not represent the Indian Muslim community, said the SIO, adding that they are the primary victim of hate and have been at the forefront in the fight against communalism. “The heinous crime can’t be an excuse to resort to Islamophobia or bait the community, for it will only exacerbate the problem, not solve it,” they stated.