UDAN 2.0 to enable airports in Adilabad, Nagarjuna Sagar: Aviation min

Hyderabad: New airports may soon come up at Adilabad in Telangana and Nagarjuna Sagar in Andhra Pradesh under the UDAN 2.0 scheme approved by the Union Cabinet led by Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said.

The minister noted that the scheme allows existing airstrips to be upgraded into full-fledged airports, significantly improving regional connectivity in Telangana and AP.

He added that it would also facilitate the launch of flight services from Kurnool and Kadapa to Delhi and other major cities.

Focus on funding and expansion

Speaking to reporters at his residence during the inauguration of the Noida International Airport near Delhi, Ram Mohan Naidu said the Centre has drawn up an extensive funding plan under UDAN 2.0.

He said Rs 12,000 crore would be used to develop 100 airports across the country, while Rs 3,500 crore would be spent on constructing 200 heliports. In addition, Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked as viability gap funding to support airline operations and improve connectivity to underserved regions.

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He clarified that the government would not take over the Air Force airstrip in Adilabad but would instead acquire additional land to build a new airport. He also indicated that there was no objection to constructing a traffic tunnel beneath the runway of Begumpet Airport, provided the state government bears the cost.

Progress on key airport projects

The minister said the new airport at Bhogapuram Airport and the expanded Vijayawada Airport are expected to become operational by June.

On the proposed Mamunoor Airport near Warangal, he said the project is currently under inter-ministerial consultations, with efforts underway to lay the foundation stone by June.

He added that earlier sites identified for Kothagudem and Basanth Nagar airports were found unsuitable, and alternative locations are being explored.

Aircraft manufacturing plans

Ram Mohan Naidu also said that Embraer is expected to take a decision within the next two to three months on setting up an aircraft manufacturing facility in India. The company aims to roll out its first India-made aircraft by the end of 2028.