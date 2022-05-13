Uddhav’s aunt, Balasaheb Thackeray’s youngest sibling, passes away

Pune: Social worker Sushila Karandikar – the youngest sister of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and aunt of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, passed away at a private hospital following old age-related issues. She was 84.

She breathed her last at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. She is survived by her daughters Kirti Phatak, who’s a Sena politician, Swati Soman and grandchildren.

CM Thackeray, who was away in Satara, cut short his trip and rushed to Pune to pay his last respects to his aunt, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and other family members.

Karandikar’s last rites were held at the Vaikunth Crematorium here this evening in the presence of a large number of family members, relatives, while senior Sena leaders like Neelam Gorhe, and Dr. Raghunath Kuchi condoled her passing.

“She was the youngest of the Thackeray siblings and was a pet of my father, Balasaheba She used to tell us many stories of our grandfather, the social reformer, Prabodhankar Thackeray,” Thackeray said.

Born in Pune, she spent a large part of her life there and later worked with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai as a Section Officer for 38 years.