Udupi rape case: Congress releases photos of BJP worker as 3rd accused

In a recent development, the Congress party has released photos of the third accused, “Abhay,” involved in a rape case of a young woman in Karnataka’s Udupi district. The party Congress alleges that the person is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

The Karkala police have arrested Abhay, 23, of Karkala town, in connection with drugging and raping a 21-year-old woman on August 23. The police are questioning two more suspects in connection with the incident, reported by The Hindu.

At a press conference at the Udupi Press Club, the Congress leader and Municipal Corporation member Ramesh Kanchan displayed Facebook account pictures of Abhay, where he posted a photo with BJP MLA Karkala V Sunil Kumar.

Pertinently, the BJP minister had participated in protests along with Karnataka Bovi Vadodara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha and several other Dalit organisations in Karkala on Monday, August 26, demanding shortly after the name of the accused, Altaf, was revealed.

The Congress leaders stated that the BJP members and supporters held a protest, when the first accused, identified as Altaf, arrest was announced. The leaders alleged that Abhay is an active member of the BJP in Karkala and expressed their outrage over the BJP’s double standards.

“When the accused Altaf, was arrested, BJP supporters were vociferous and created a ruckus. The BJP supporters twisted the sensitive case and portrayed it as a ‘jihad’. BJP held a series of protests and press statements demanding an NIA investigation. However, now it is revealed that the third accused, Abhay, was a BJP worker and the BJP is silent now,” the leaders said.

“We all condemn the rape case. However, instead of condemning the crime the BJP is viewing every case through a religious lens, which is reprehensible. People need to understand the BJP’s double standards,” Congress leaders added.

A protest was staged by Karnataka Bovi Vadodara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha and several other Dalit organisations in Karkala on Monday, August 26, demanding the arrest of all the accused involved in the rape of the woman from their community. BJP MLA of Karkala V Sunil Kumar was also present in the protest.

Speaking on the case, Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) K Arun said the investigation has revealed that Abhay supplied narcotic drugs to the prime accused Altaf, who used it to intoxicate the victim and rape her. Abhay is also accused of helping Altaf escape after the incident.

“Abhay has been booked for his alleged involvement in the rape and a separate case has been registered against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” SP added.