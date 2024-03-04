UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie converts to Islam

Former Brazilian professional MMA fighter, UFC Hall of Famer, and Gracie Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Royce Gracie, has converted to Islam.

This news comes 10 days after Gracie faced online backlash for his public support of Israel amidst the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

“When I first heard about what was happening in Israel, I didn’t hesitate to reach out privately to my friends there. But now, I want to make it loud and clear: I’m standing with you, and I’m standing with Israel against terrorist groups or any form of terrorism,” Gracie wrote on February 19 in a Instagram post.

“I know you’re going through unimaginable pain, and I understand the fight Israel faces. But I also believe in the resilience and strength of the Jewish and Israeli people. Despite the darkness, I have faith that truth and justice will prevail,” he added.

Following this, a meeting was arranged with YouTuber Eddie Redzovic, and Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq, an Islamic scholar at the Deen Center in the United States (US).

“Before all the people come on here and start hating about Royce Gracie IG post on Israel stance last week, he went on show to hear the other side of the story, the Palestinian side. He ended up taking his Shahada [testimony of faith]. Allah is the best of all planers,” BJJ black belt Idriz Redzovic, a cousin of Eddie was quoted by Bjjee.

“Be patient and wait to see the show that airs soon on the deenshow before you say something wrong. We are Muslim and should not act like others that are not.”

In the latest episode of Eddie’s The Deen Show aired on Friday, March 1, Gracie and Shaykh Uthman discussed the complexities of the Gaza situation, providing a perspective that aligned with his principles of peace and empathy.

During the interview, Gracie emphasized the transformative impact of his new faith Islam, conveying its profound sense of direction and purpose.

He expressed gratitude for the sense of belonging he has experienced within the Muslim community and the spiritual guidance he has received.

He also condemned the violence in the Gaza Strip and announced his intention to visit Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Gracie also stated that he does not consume alcohol or pork, which is in line with Islamic customs.

“You as Royce Gracie, you believe that there is none that should be worshiped except one God. You believe that God sent Messengers, Abraham, Moses, Jesus, Muhammad. You believe they were Messengers,” Shaykh Uthman asked Gracie.

To all the questions, he replied yes and pronounced Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of Shaykh Uthman.

Shahadah

In Arabic— أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا ٱللَّٰهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا رَسُولُ ٱللَّٰهِ

Roman English– Ashadu an la ilaha illa llahu, wa-ashadu anna muḥammadan rasulu -llah.

Translation— “I bear witness that there is no deity but God, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

