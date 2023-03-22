Ugadi celebrated with traditional zeal in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Wednesday.

The new year is known as ‘Sobakrut’. People consumed the traditional Ugadi ‘pachadi’ (chutney) made of raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, jaggery, salt and black pepper powder which symbolises that life is a mixture of all emotions.

The Ugadi celebration organised by the state government was attended by several ministers and offiicials, while the festival was also celebrated in the offices of BJP, Congress and other parties.

‘Panchanga Sravanam’, recital of an almanac, was also organised as part of the celebrations.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other leaders greeted people on the occasion of Ugadi.