UGC declares 20 universities as fake, cautions students to verify institutes

UGC stated that these institutions are not authorised to grant any degrees to students

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 3rd August 2023 8:27 am IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared twenty universities as fake. Last year, the UGC declared 21 universities as fake.

According to the UGC, these institutions lack the authorization to grant degrees to students. They have also alerted students against seeking admission in these institutions.

“The UGC has recently become aware that certain institutions are granting degrees in violation of the UGC Act. As a result, degrees from these universities will not be acknowledged or accepted for further education or employment purposes. These universities lack the authority to confer any degrees,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi.

As per the list released by the UGC, the fake universities in Delhi are:

  1. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, near BDO Office, Alipur
  2. Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj
  3. United Nations University
  4. Vocational University
  5. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place
  6. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
  7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot; Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini.
In Uttar Pradesh, they are:

  1. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj
  2. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
  3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh,
  4. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow.

In West Bengal, they are:

  1. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata;
  2. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur.

In Andhra Pradesh, these universities are:

  1. Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur
  2. Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur
  3. Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam.

Other fake universities are:

  1. The Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum in Karnataka
  2. St John’s University, Kishanattam in Kerala.
  3. Raja Arabic University, in Nagpur
  4. The Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road in Puducherry

