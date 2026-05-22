UGC NET exam registration deadline extended till May 23

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for online registration of the UGC National Eligibility Test June 2026 exam till May 23.

In an official public notice issued on May 20, the agency said the decision was taken after “various representations from candidates” asking for an extension of the application deadline.

The revised schedule gives three more days to aspirants to fill the form.

UGC NET is one of the country’s major eligibility examinations conducted for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, and admission to PhD-only courses in universities and colleges across India.

According to the revised schedule released by NTA, candidates can now submit their online application forms till May 23, 2026, up to 10 am.

Earlier, the deadline for registration was May 20, 2026. The examination fee payment window has also been extended. Candidates will now be able to pay the application fee till May 23, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

The agency has further revised the application correction schedule. The correction window, which allows candidates to edit details submitted in their forms, will now remain open from May 25 to May 27, 2026.

Earlier, it was scheduled from May 22 to May 24. Candidates were advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches and heavy traffic on the website.

The NTA has also urged applicants to regularly check the official website for updates regarding examination dates, admit cards, and exam city intimation slips.

Steps to follow during application process

Candidates must follow the given procedure to complete the application process

Visit the official UGC NET website. Click on the link for “UGC NET June 2026 Registration.” Complete the registration process by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.

Log in using the generated application number and password. Fill in the application form carefully with personal, academic, and examination details.

Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including photograph and signature, in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Review all details carefully before final submission. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.