UGC-NET exam to be held in July, August 2022

Published: 26th June 2022 7:48 am IST
New Delhi: The dates for the conduct of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) have been rolled out for July and August this year, informed an official on Saturday.

UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles are 8, 9, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, and 14 August 2022.

“The dates for the conduct of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles are 08, 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, and 14 August 2022. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on http://nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.nic Best wishes to all the applicants,” Kumar tweeted.

Earlier in April, UGC-NET was scheduled to conduct it in the first or second week of June by this year.

Meanwhile, the dates for the submission of forms for UGC-NET have been extended to May 30, 2022

