UGC to launch portal to hire experts for educational institutions

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is launching the Professors of Practice (PoP) portal to make it easier for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to find experienced professional experts in the required field to teach in institutions.

The portal allows HEIs to search for professionals and experts in any field to sign up. The experts can enrol with their email ID and portable number and give profile data, for example, a domain of expertise, the experience of work, residence, type of engagement, expectations, and so on.

The institutions and universities that register on the entryway need to upload the advertisement for the meeting of PoP with the expected number of posts and domains. Institutions can go through the information of experts enrolled on the portal and get in touch with them.

The UGC is also all set to launch UTSAH (undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education) a portal to monitor the enforcement of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its initiatives in HEIs across the country.

Learner-centred education, digital learning, industry-institute collaboration, academic research, internationalization, and the Indian knowledge system will all be tracked through the UTSAH portal. Under the drive, HEIs will be expected to sign in to the entrance utilizing their AISHE code and outfit data on different exercises falling under the ten distinguished push regions.

In addition, the UGC has updated its website to make it more convenient, informative, and flexible. All data is arranged according to the stakeholders, such as students faculty, and universities.