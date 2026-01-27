UGC’s new regulations sparks row as upper caste students call for protests

New Delhi: Students from upper-caste communities called for a protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, January 27, saying that the new regulations issued by the commission could lead to chaos on campuses.

Those behind the protest call have appealed for unity from the student community, urging them to say “No to UGC discrimination” and requesting them to gather in large numbers to register their opposition.

The new rules notified by the UGC on January 13 — the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 — have sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them.

Under the new regulations, introduced to stop caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, the UGC has asked institutions to set up special committees, helplines, and monitoring teams to handle complaints, especially from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students.

Speaking to PTI, Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student from Delhi University, said that the new rules will create complete chaos in colleges as the burden of proof will now be completely shifted onto the accused, and there are no safeguards for wrongly accused students.

“The new regulations are draconian in nature. The definition of victim is already predetermined. Victim can be anyone in the campus,” Tripathi said.

“With the proposed Equity squads, it will be akin to living under constant surveillance inside the campus,” he said, adding that students of various Delhi colleges are likely to join the protest.

The UGC regulations have kick-started discussions across the country, drawing reactions from students, teachers, and social organisations in several states.

VIDEO | Lucknow University students hold protest against the new rules notified by the UGC, the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/bqvHqXxcOe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2026

While the government said the changes aim to bring greater fairness and accountability to higher education institutes, many critics fear they may deepen social divisions and pose fresh challenges on university campuses.

According to a poster calling for a protest, the demonstration will be a peaceful gherao of the UGC office. “It’s now or never, unity is strength,” it read, urging students from upper castes to participate in the protest.

Several social media posts have urged other students to participate, calling the protest a crucial moment to speak up for their rights and concerns.

Plea filed in SC challenging the UGC regulations’ definition of caste discrimination

Subsequently, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recently notified UGC regulation, alleging that it has adopted a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excludes certain categories from institutional protection.

The plea submitted that regulation 3(c) of the UGC Regulations 2026 is “non-inclusionary” and fails to protect students and faculty who do not belong to reserved categories.

The plea, filed by Vineet Jindal, assailed the regulation because caste-based discrimination is defined strictly as discrimination against members of the SC, ST, and OBC.

It said by limiting the scope of “caste-based discrimination” only to SC, ST, and OBC categories, the UGC has effectively denied institutional protection and grievance redressal to individuals belonging to the “general” or non-reserved categories who may also face harassment or bias based on their caste identity.

It said the provision in its present “exclusionary form” creates a hierarchy of protection that is unconstitutional.

The plea said the regulation violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 (right to equality) and 15(1) (Prohibition of discrimination by the State on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth).

It also alleged that the regulation violates Article 21 (the right to life and personal liberty, which includes the right to live with dignity) of the Constitution.

It urged the top court to restrain the authorities from enforcing regulation 3(c) in its current form and sought a direction to redefine caste-based discrimination in a “caste-neutral and constitutionally-compliant manner.”

“Caste-based discrimination should be defined so that protection is accorded to all persons discriminated on the basis of caste, irrespective of their specific caste identity,” it said.

The plea has sought interim directions to the Union government and the UGC to ensure that the “Equal Opportunity Centres,” “Equity Helplines,” and “Ombudsperson” mechanisms established under these regulations are made available to all students in a non-discriminatory manner, pending a formal reconsideration of the definition.