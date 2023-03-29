UIDAI opens new ‘Grievance Redressal Centre’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office Hyderabad on Wednesday unveiled a new ‘Grievance Redressal Centre’ with an emphasis on resident centricity and a commitment to providing a better experience to Aadhaar holders.

Residents in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands can get Aadhaar-related services from the RO Hyderabad. A daily average of 200 citizens visit the RO Hyderabad office to file complaints.

The new grievance redressal centre is completely air-conditioned and outfitted with all necessary amenities for visiting residents, such as enough seating, wheelchairs, and CCTV surveillance. The centre was developed with the needs of particularly abled people and senior citizens in mind, a press release informed.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO of UIDAI, complimented RO Hyderabad’s efforts to improve citizens’ service experiences. He emphasised that Aadhaar acceptance and usage are increasing across industries and that UIDAI and all of its offices are dedicated to the welfare of residents.

On average, 70 million Aadhaar identification transactions occur every day, demonstrating how it improves citizens’ quality of life.