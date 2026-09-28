Ujjain mosque row: Protest, tear gas, self-demolition amid tension

The incident stems from the Madhya Pradesh High Court permitting the partial demolition of the 600-year-old Shahi Masjid for the preparation of a Hindu pilgrimage.

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Ujjain mosque row: Protest, tear gas, self-demolition amid tension

Ujjain: Tension flared in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district as protesters gathered in large numbers to stop partial demolition of a nearly 600-year-old Shahi Masjid as part of a road-widening project for Simhastha Kumbh 2028.

The demonstration, which began late Friday, September 25, continued till Sunday night, September 27, as bulldozers remained stationed outside the mosque. The issue escalated as people refused to stop the vigil, leading to police action on Monday, September 28.

Following the firing of tear gas shells, a confrontation ensued between the Muslim group and the paramilitary forces in the narrow lanes of the neighbourhood.

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Volunteers begin demolishing mosque

Meanwhile, some volunteers from the mosque committee began demolishing three feet of the mosque’s hanging slab, to prevent the bulldozer action.

Clips from the mosque area show devotees breaking down in tears as the volunteers continues tearing down the wall.

Plea against demolition dismissed in HC

According to locals, the Muslim community has been staying inside the mosque fearing bulldozer action. The incident stems from the Madhya Pradesh High Court permitting the partial demolition of Shahi Masjid for the preparation of the Hindu pilgrimage, while dismissing two pleas challenging the demolition notice.

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Saying it’s “hard reality,” Justice Sandeep N Bhatt dismissed the writ petitions against the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) notice to demolish a part of the mosque. He observed that the administrative action fell under applicable statutory provisions.

Taking note of the mosque’s location, the upcoming pilgrimage, the expected number of devotees, and the need for traffic control, the court found the civic action lawful.

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