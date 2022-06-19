Ujjal Bhuyan appointed as new Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Published: 19th June 2022
Telangana Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

Hyderabad: The Central government on Sunday announced the appointment of senior judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Telangana High Court’s current Chief Justice, Satish Chandra Sharma, has been transferred to the Delhi High Court.

The government also announced the appointment of four other new Chief Justices in the country.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was a judge in the Bombay High Court, where he worked for two years before being transferred to the Telangana High Court in 2021.

He enrolled in the Bar in 1991 and practiced before the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court, the Central Administrative Tribunal, Guwahati Bench, and the Assam Board of Revenue.

Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Guwahati High Court on October 17, 2011, and confirmed on March 20, 2013. He was closely associated with the Judicial Academy in Assam and the National Law University, Guwahati.

