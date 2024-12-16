UK: 12-year-old girl charged with killing elderly Indian-origin man

London: A 12-year-old girl on Monday, December 16 became the second person to be charged in connection with the death of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli, who was assaulted while walking his dog in a park near Leicester, eastern England, in September.

The girl who cannot be named for legal reasons as she is a minor appeared at Leicester Youth Court and was charged with manslaughter. A 15-year-old boy who was 14 at the time of the attack was also arrested and charged with Kohli’s murder and remains in custody.

On September 1, the victim was allegedly kicked in the neck and back at Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, just 30 seconds from his home. The assault occurred at 6:30 pm as he was walking his dog.

Following his death in the hospital on September 2, five children, aged 12 to 14, were arrested. The victim’s family expressed their grief, describing him as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who adored his family.

A post-mortem confirmed that Kohli died from a neck injury.

“The circumstances surrounding Mr. Kohli’s death are extremely tragic and upsetting not only for his family and friends but also the wider community,” Detective Inspector Emma Matts, Senior Investigating Officer at Leicestershire Police, said at the time.

Now that suspects have been charged in the case, further details in the case will be restricted to prevent any interventions that may prejudice a murder trial.

(With inputs from PTI)