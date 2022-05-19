UK-based pharma firm to set up laboratory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UK based pharma major Surface Measurement Systems on Wednesday announced the setting up of their Particle Characterisation Laboratory in Hyderabad. The announcement was made after the state IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) held a meeting with the leadership of the company in London.

The facility will be spread across 7,000 sqm. It will be a state-of-the-art laboratory with focus on Pharma powder characterisation. It aims to attract both global and Indian pharmaceutical customers.

“I am extremely happy to announce the entry of Surface Measurement Systems in Hyderabad. Establishment of this facility, which will be first-of-its-kind, is a testament to the city’s leadership position in the pharmaceutical sector and will accelerate growth in the sector, ” said KTR.

Surface Measurement Systems is a leader in advanced instruments for powder characterisation. It invented the Dynamic Vapour Sorption (DVS) instrument. The company has business units in the United Kingdom, Germany, USA, China and India with a strong patent and science base.

On the second day of his UK trip, minister KTR interacted president of the Confederation of British Industry, Lord Karan Bilimora. He informed the MPs present at the meeting and other participants about the trailblazing initiatives of Telangana and stated that Telangana and Hyderabad are the preferred investment destinations for IT, life sciences and pharma, aerospace and defense and food processing sectors.