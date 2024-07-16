UK crime agency busts drugs gang with Indian-origin operatives

London: An organised criminal gang involving Indian-origin operatives has been busted after a two-year investigation by the UK’s crime agency, which said it will continue probing their links to “politically exposed individuals overseas”.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the gang made up of Rickinder Hare, 36, Neelen Balarajah, 34, and Hitesh Vadolia, 54, was responsible for laundering millions in criminal cash and banned class A and B drug distribution. They were also wanted for the attempted fraudulent acquisition of GBP 1.5 million of government grants.

While Balarajah was sentenced to 13 years and six months imprisonment on Monday, Hare was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 400 hours of community service last month. Vadolia, the so-called “cash courier”, faced multiple money laundering charges in connection with the transfers of cash totalling GBP 270,000 but died before trial.

“This crime group had tentacles reaching into many different activities, and were making millions from drugs and money laundering,” said Jason Hulme, Senior Manager for the NCA’s International Corruption Unit.

“The direct threat posed to the public, and the public purse, has been prevented, but our investigation has identified a number of individuals closely linked to the group, as well as connections to politically exposed individuals overseas. We will continue investigating to determine if any of these were associated with their criminal activity,” he said.

In January 2022, NCA officers witnessed Balarajah take possession of a “Gucci” embossed box from Hitesh Vadolia. When challenged, Balarajah attempted to escape, driving his car at the arresting officers who had to use an unmarked vehicle to block him. The investigators found the box contained over GBP 20,000 in cash.

Using detailed analysis of telecom data, NCA investigators identified that London-based Hare had organised the exchange and was arrested in July 2022. Officers then searched Balarajah’s home in north London and found a “substantial” amount of cash, herbal cannabis, cocaine, and numerous empty wrappings which also tested positive for traces of cocaine.

“Evidence retrieved as a result of investigations into the activities of Hare and Balarajah led to the identification of other cash couriers and peripheral members of the crime group who have been separately investigated by police forces,” NCA said.

“Surveillance on the gang had revealed the likely use of scrap metal dealers to help launder cash. A courier was observed collecting bags believed to contain cash and immediately visiting a commercial premises for scrap metal and corporate waste. It is suspected that the cash was used to pay criminals for stolen metal,” it added.

The agency said coordinated action was then taken against the scrap metal dealer by the British Transport Police, HMRC tax authorities and the Environment Agency. The group also attempted to secure access to government grants and funding to remove waste from a commercial site they controlled.

“Investigations by the NCA demonstrated that they did not have the capacity to remove and legally dispose of the waste, and were looking to divert the funds, most likely to other criminal ventures. To date, cash totalling more than GBP 1.2 million has been seized from the group, as well as GBP 350,000 in assets. This includes a diamond encrusted Rolex Daytona watch worth over GBP 200,000,” the NCA stated.

Balarajah pleaded guilty on the first day of trial in February this year, after images on his phone revealed the empty wrappings found in his home had indeed contained kilogram blocks of cocaine. On February 12, 2024, Hare was found guilty of money laundering after a week-long trial at St. Albans Crown Court and has now been sentenced.