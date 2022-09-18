UK: Hindu-Muslim tensions grip Leicester; police calls for peace

In an incident reported from Leicester, in the United Kingdom on Saturday, clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims following which the police have appealed the public to keep peace.

Tensions between the two communities began after the India-Pakistan match on August 28, during the Asia Cup tournament. Following the incident, 27 persons were arrested in what the police termed as “series of disturbances.”

“An outbreak of disorder” in parts of the East Leicester area were reported on Saturday,” Temporary Chief of police Rob Nixon was quoted as saying by the BBC. Videos shared on social media showed violent movements on the streets.

Hindu right wing diaspora march while Muslims were praying has led to a clash in Leicester, UK. The Indian disease has spread to the UK. pic.twitter.com/Odk5jfhGOk — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 17, 2022

Leicester MP Claudia Webb appealed to the people to listen to the police advisory and maintain peace.

“Dear Leicester, This is a time for cool heads. I implore everyone to go home. We can strengthen our dialogue to repair community relations. Your family will be worried for your safety, please accept the advice of the police who are trying to defuse and are calling for calm” read the tweet.

The MP also wrote a letter to Nixon “In Leicester we remain vigilant to incitement to hate, whilst working hard to bring our communities together and end race and religious violence Leicester is one of the most diverse cities in the UK. Our unity is our strength My letter to the Chief Constable of Leicestershire” read another tweet.