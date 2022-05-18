UK: KTR arrives in London, to meet industry leaders

London: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday arrived in London to showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies.

KTR, who is on a four-day visit to the UK, received a warm welcome in London. Rao was welcomed at the London airport by several NRIs and members of UK Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party wing. The British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Andrew Fleming welcomed Rao in London.

Rao is scheduled to participate in a series of meetings organised by UK India Business Council (UKIBC).

The Minister will also interact with a few prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders. During the visit, the KTR-led delegation will showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies, according to an official statement.

Later, Rao will be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting from May 22 to 26 in Davos.

The Government looks forward to bringing attention to Telangana at a global scale, attracting investments, and helping realize the state’s long-term goals through participation in the WEF Annual Meeting.