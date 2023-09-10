UK PM Rishi Sunak at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 10th September 2023 11:59 pm IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi
New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy offers prayers at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, Sunday morning, Sept. 10, 2023. Sunak is in Delhi for the G20 Summit. (PTI Photo)

