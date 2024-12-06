UK university VC suspended over affair with Hyderabad woman

A major controversy has emerged at a university in the UK as James Tooley, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buckingham, has been suspended following allegations of an affair with a young Hyderabad woman.

The allegations, which involve claims of financial and personal relationships, have raised questions about ethical boundaries in academia.

Diaries by Hyderabad woman handed over to UK university

The scandal surfaced after Professor Tooley’s wife, Cynthia, handed over diaries written by the Hyderabad woman to the university. In these diaries, the woman claimed to have had a sexual relationship with the 65-year-old academic, which reportedly began after he helped pay her university tuition fees.

According to reports, their connection started during Tooley’s involvement in a project in Hyderabad aimed at providing affordable private education for underprivileged communities.

While the woman described Tooley as kind and respectful in her diary, the allegations have led to his suspension. Cynthia, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and TV personality, accused her estranged husband of misconduct, leading to an emergency meeting at the university in October.

UK University’s response

Professor Tooley, who has served as Vice-Chancellor since 2020, has denied the allegations, calling them “baseless and malicious.” He expressed confidence that the inquiry would clear his name. Despite his defense, the University of Buckingham has announced plans for an independent investigation to determine the validity of the claims.

In response to the allegations, university managers appointed Chief Financial Officer David Cole, Chief Administrative Officer Chris Payne, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Harriet Dunbar-Morris as interim co-heads.

Details mentioned in diaries by Hyderabad woman

The diaries reportedly detail that the Hyderabad woman first met the UK university VC when she was 18, with the relationship turning romantic a few years later. During this time, Tooley was in his fifties. While initial reports suggested she was 21 when their relationship began, the woman later stated she was 25.

Tooley’s wife Cynthia, who married him in 2022, brought these allegations to the university’s attention after the couple’s separation earlier this year.

Professor Tooley

Professor Tooley is known for his advocacy for free speech and academic freedom. He has criticized diversity targets and efforts to decolonize academic curriculums.

The University of Buckingham, the oldest private university in the UK, was founded in 1976 and has been a center for academic excellence. The institution has pledged transparency and accountability as the investigation unfolds.