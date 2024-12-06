Hyderabad to witness winter rains till Monday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience winter rains until Monday, December 9.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky, accompanied by hazy conditions during the morning hours. Residents can also expect light rain or drizzle.

Winter rains forecast for all zones in Hyderabad

The forecast applies to all six zones of the city – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

Despite the rains, the IMD has not issued any weather warnings for Telangana.

Temperatures remain moderate

While Hyderabad witnesses winter rains, temperatures across the city remain moderate.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius yesterday in Maredpally. Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature in the state, 18.8 degrees Celsius, was observed in Rangareddy.

Cloudy weather

Over the past few days, Hyderabad has been experiencing scattered winter rains along with consistently cloudy weather throughout the day.

Although the city is witnessing cloudy conditions, the minimum temperature has increased recently. Earlier in the current winter season, the minimum temperature had dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the city. However, it has since normalized, with the minimum temperature rising above 20 degrees Celsius.

With winter rains forecasted in the city, temperatures are likely to dip again.