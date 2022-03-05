Ukraine crisis: Indians stranded in Sumy to walk 600 kms to escape warzone

Helpless Indian students of Sumy State University stuck amidst a crisis in Ukraine in an extreme step to overcome the lack of resources have decided to walk their way towards the closest borders after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire, in two cities, on Saturday.

Putin announced the ceasefire in the states of Mariupol and Volnovakha in an attempt to open humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians. Following this, the students decided to walk to the closest border, Mariupol, which is 600 kilometers away amidst heavy shelling, street fighting, and bombarding, the sounds of which have reached them.

In a video that was shared on social media, the students announced their decision and expressed their fears of losing their lives, however, they were firm on their decision.

“We have waited long enough. If anything happens to us, the government and Indian Embassay is responsible. If anything happens to any of us ‘Mission Ganga” will be the biggest failure,” a student said.

We are risking our lives to travel to the border which Russia has opened. This is our last request and video,” said another student.

However, reports have surfaced that the Embassy has contacted the students which have led to them backing down from moving out for the time being.

Amidst the chaos, Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry and embassies said that they are in regular touch with the students and advised them to take safety precautions.

“We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students,” Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

“Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students,” he added in another tweet.

However, when Siasat.com contacted two students from this particular group stuck in Sumy, they said that no official from the Indian Embassy has contacted them so far and they are making arrangements to move out in the next few hours.

The students who do not have sufficient food to eat, little water to drink and use were forced to resort to melting snow to collect water after water connections were cut off on Thursday after a station was bombed.