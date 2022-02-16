Ukraine hit by DDos attack; largest in country’s history

On Tuesday, the cyberattacks struck the website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two government-owned banks, Privatbank and Oshchadbank.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 16th February 2022 9:36 pm IST
Ukraine hit by DDos attack; largest in country's history
A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic. (Representative Image)

Kiev: The cyberattacks that hit Ukraine’s government websites and banks on Tuesday were the largest in the country’s history, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday.

“All the authorities responsible for cybersecurity worked to counter these attacks and eliminate them,” Fedorov was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying.

Also Read
US ready to respond decisively to Russian attack on Ukraine: Biden

The distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which cost an estimated “millions of U.S. dollars,” were prepared beforehand and were aimed at destabilizing the situation and sowing panic in Ukraine, the minister said.

MS Education Academy

Currently, the DDoS attack on the Ukrainian government websites has not yet stopped, but it is under control, Fedorov said.

On Tuesday, the cyberattacks struck the website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two government-owned banks, Privatbank and Oshchadbank.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button