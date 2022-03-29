Ukraine invited to join NATO Foreign Ministers meet next week

Brussels: Ukraine has been invited to join NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting set to take place next week, according to a statement from the military alliance headquartered in Brussels.

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs will take place at the NATO Headquarters on April 6-7. The meeting will be in person and will be chaired by the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, added the statement.

Also Read Chinese firms look to cash in on Western exodus from Russia

Some of the Ministers may attend via video link, as per the statement. Since Russia’s war on Ukraine started, this is the second time that a NATO meeting is convened by the FMs of 30 NATO countries.

An ‘extraordinary summit’ of the alliance was convened on March 24 over the situation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.