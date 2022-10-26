Ukraine needs 4 bn euros to go through winter season: Minister

Besides, Ukraine lacks backup equipment for water and power supply, such as mobile water purification stations, mobile heating stations, diesel generators and electric heaters, the minister said.

Published: 26th October 2022
Kiev: Ukraine needs 4 billion euros (about $3.97 billion) to go through the winter cold season, said Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

“We need four billion euros to get through this winter — to renovate houses, to support health care and energy supplies,” Chernyshov said at the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernisation of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Ukraine is facing an energy crisis ahead of the winter cold season due to the conflict with Russia that started on February 24.

On October 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s attacks had destroyed about 30 per cent of Ukraine’s power stations, causing massive blackouts across the country.

