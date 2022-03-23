Ukraine seeks to open new humanitarian corridors in 4 regions

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 23rd March 2022 8:07 pm IST
Kiev: Ukrainian representatives are seeking to establish new humanitarian corridors in four regions in negotiations with Russia, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

Quoting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the press service said that Ukraine seeks to establish new routes for evacuation of civilians in the Kiev region in central Ukraine, Kharkiv and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, and Zaporizhzhia in the southern part of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 7,026 people were rescued from the besieged city of Mariupol on Tuesday, where the active hostilities between Ukrainian and Russian forces were underway, it added.

