Ukraine’s army liberate another settlement in Kharkiv Oblast: Zelensky

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th September 2022 7:00 pm IST
Zelensky may attend UNGA debate in person: Official
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kiev: The Ukrainian armed forces have liberated the urban village of Chkalovske in Kharkiv Oblast from Russian invaders, said President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media on Sunday.

Zelensky added: “Another liberated settlement! Thanks to the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, the Ukrainian flag returned to Chkalovske, Kharkiv Oblast. And it will be like that everywhere. We will expel the occupiers from every Ukrainian town and village. Thank you to all our heroes!.”

The Head of state shared a video of the Ukrainian flag being hoisted in this settlement, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Zelensky, Blinken meet on US assistance for Ukraine

The Ukrainian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive on the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

On September 8, the Ukrainian President confirmed information about the liberation of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast by the Ukrainian army.

On September 9, Zelensky announced that Ukrainian defenders had regained control over more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

The liberation of Kupiansk and Izium was reported on September 10.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button