Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

Riyadh: Ukrainian president Volodomyr on Tuesday, February 27, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a trip to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

During the meeting, they reviewed Saudi-Ukrainian relations and discussed the latest developments in the Ukrainian-Russian war.

Also Read Saudi Arabia executes seven men on terrorism charges

The Crown Prince emphasized the Kingdom’s support for international efforts to resolve the crisis, achieve peace, and alleviate the humanitarian repercussions of the war.

سمو #ولي_العهد يؤكد خلال استقباله رئيس جمهورية أوكرانيا، حرص المملكة ودعمها لكافة المساعي والجهود الدولية الرامية لحل الأزمة (الأوكرانية – الروسية)، والوصول إلى السلام، ومواصلة الجهود للإسهام في تخفيف الآثار الإنسانية الناجمة عنها. #رئيس_أوكرانيا_في_المملكة pic.twitter.com/43bdyobSQg — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) February 27, 2024

For his part, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s efforts in ending the war.

“I had a meaningful and candid conversation with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“We discussed the Peace Formula’s points and the progress that can be made in implementing them. Saudi Arabia’s leadership can assist in finding equitable solutions. We value His Royal Highness’ commitment to restoring genuine peace and are grateful for his advice and support.”

I had a meaningful and candid conversation with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



We discussed the Peace Formula's points and the progress that can be made in implementing them. Saudi Arabia's leadership can assist in finding equitable solutions. We value His… pic.twitter.com/f5Je6ZskAg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2024

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky and his accompanying delegation arrived at the Royal Terminal in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and were received by government officials.

Taking to X, Zelensky wrote, “I have arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue our regular dialogue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

“The first topic is the Peace Formula. Last year in Jeddah, we held an effective advisors’ meeting to discuss its implementation. We are now nearing the first Peace Summit and rely on Saudi Arabia’s ongoing active support.”

“The second topic is the return of POWs and deportees,” he added. “The kingdom’s leadership has already contributed to the release of our people.”

“I am confident that this meeting will also yield results.” He also said economic cooperation would be discussed.

I have arrived in Saudi Arabia to continue our regular dialogue with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The first topic is the Peace Formula. Last year in Jeddah, we held an effective advisors' meeting to discuss its implementation. We are now nearing the first… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2024

Later on Tuesday, Zelensky departed Riyadh and was escorted off by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh.

This was Zelensky’s second trip to Saudi Arabia and the first was in May 2023 amid Saudi mediation efforts between Kyiv and Moscow.

Since the Ukraine war began in February 2022, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have played crucial roles in mediating prisoner exchange deals between Russia and Ukraine.