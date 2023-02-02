Ukrainian Defence minister meets French Prez on Kiev’s defence needs

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 2nd February 2023 7:15 am IST
French President Emmanuel Macron

Kiev: Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that he met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Ukraine’s defence needs.

Describing the conversation as “frank and productive,” he tweeted on Wednesday that the urgent operational needs of the Ukrainian Army were on the agenda.

Reznikov, who arrived in France on Tuesday for a two-day visit, thanked Macron and the French people for their support for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate tweet, the Minister said he signed a memorandum with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and the Thales Group on the supply of MG-200 radars for Ukrainian air defenders.

The radars, Reznikov added, will help the Ukrainian military to spot enemy drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles.

