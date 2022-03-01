Ukrainian refugee crisis could become Europe’s largest this century

By Satyen Mohapatra

The devastation and fast deteriorating situation in Ukraine has led to a large section of population fleeing from the country.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi has stated “We are looking at what could become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.”

As the flow of refugees rises, United Nations with its humanitarian partners have made an emergency appeal for US$1.7 billion for urgently delivering humanitarian support to people in Ukraine and refugees in neighbouring countries as essential supplies and services remain cut off.

According to UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency) estimates, 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection and more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries.

UNHCR estimates that the number of refugees in each neighbouring country may reach huge numbers like Hungry 250,000, Moldova 100,000,Poland 150,000, Romania 250,000, Slovakia 60,000, and other countries 1,840,000, in the coming days.

Meanwhile UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo in a press briefing Palais des Nations in Geneva today said that around 660,000 refugees have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in the past six days, according to the latest government data compiled by UNHCR.

She said UNHCR is mobilizing resources to respond as quickly and effectively as possible.

All neighboring countries have kept their borders open for refugees fleeing Ukraine. Most have fled to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, while others have moved towards various other European countries.

“We are also aware that a sizeable number has moved to the Russian Federation. National authorities are assuming responsibility for the registration, reception, accommodation, and protection of these refugees.

We have seen tremendous solidarity and hospitality from the countries receiving refugees, including from the authorities and local communities” she added.

UNHCR urges governments to continue to maintain access to the territory for all those fleeing: Ukrainians, and third-country nationals living in Ukraine, who are now forced to escape the violence. We stress that there must be no discrimination against any person or group.

UNHCR field staff has reported miles of queues at the Polish border on the Ukrainian side and people mostly women and children waiting up to 60 hours in freezing temperatures.

There are queues of up to 20 hours to enter Romania. National authorities are managing accommodation and transport – new arrivals are being moved from the border to reception centres or other locations. Local communities are generously helping with transport and accommodation, while private companies are paying for hotels. Volunteers are providing interpretation services and other forms of practical support.

UNHCR and partners have established a presence at all main border points.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths on the Ukrainian situation has said: “Families with small children are hunkered down in basements and subway stations or running for their lives to the terrifying sound of explosions and wailing sirens. Casualty numbers are rising fast. This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine. We need to ramp up our response now to protect the lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians. We must respond with compassion and solidarity.”

An inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for the Ukraine situation asks for a preliminary $550.6 million to help refugees in Poland, the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, as well as in other countries in the region in order to help host countries provide shelter, emergency relief items, cash assistance, and mental health and psychosocial support to those who fled Ukraine, including people with specific needs, such as unaccompanied children.