Uma Bharti falls ill during journey to Delhi

Muzaffarnagar: Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti was taken ill while travelling by road from Haridwar to Delhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Wednesday, June 17.

Bharti, 67, was provided first aid and medical attention at the spot on Tuesday evening following which she resumed her journey towards Delhi, Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Tewatia said.

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The BJP leader’s convoy was stopped near a petrol pump close to Sindhawali village after she complained of health issues.

A medical team examined her and found that her blood pressure was elevated and she had swelling in her leg, the CMO said.