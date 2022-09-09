Uma Bharti takes u-turn on MP govt’s excise policy

Bhopal: Former Union Minister Uma Bharti, who has been vocal against the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government’s excise policy, took a surprise u-turn on Friday over the issue of liquor policy.

Speaking to the media at her official residence in Bhopal’s Shyamla Hills area, Bharti said a complete prohibition won’t be possible, but it should not be part of the state government’s revenue generation plan.

Bharti said though she would support a complete prohibition in Madhya Pradesh, it won’t be possible.

Bharti said that rather the state government should formulate a new liquor policy next year which should be made in consultation with people’s opinions.

“I never said to put a complete ban on sale of liquor. I have spoken to (Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and advised him to frame a new liquor policy for the next year after taking into consideration the views of all sections of the society, especially the women, because women are most affected by liquor related issues,” she said.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister defended the state government on the issue of liquor, stating that the state’s liquor policy is not like that of Delhi government’s excise policy.

“At least, I have not noticed any kind of corruption or financial irregularities in Madhya Pradesh government’s excise policy,” Bharti said.

She added that the Centre can’t formulate a uniform excise policy as the subject falls under the jurisdiction of the state governments, but Madhya Pradesh should make a unique policy which other states could follow.

However, Bharti said she would continue her fight against the use of drugs and liquor across the state and on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), she would hold a peaceful protest march for this purpose.

Over the past six months, Bharti has been taking on Chouhan over the liquor policy, and had even threatened that the BJP would face public wrath if her voice was not heard.

A couple of months back, she had even pelted stones at a liquor shop in Bhopal and protested before a wine shop until the police closed it down.