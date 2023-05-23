Uma Harathi, daughter of Telangana cop secures AIR 3 in UPSC

Hyderabad: N Uma Harathi, who secured all- India third rank in the civil services examination 2022, results of which were declared on Tuesday, gave credit of her success to her father, a policeman.

Harathi’s father, N Venkateshwarlu is currently serving as the Superintendent of Police of Narayanpet district. A B.Tech graduate from IIT, Hyderabad, Harathi cleared the exam on her fifth attempt, with Anthropology as her optional subject.

When reporters’ asked who motivated her to prepare for the civil services, she replied, “My father, completely, 100 percent.”

She described her family and friends as the support system that enabled her to crack the highly-competitive exam.

The person circled is Mr Venkateshwarlu. He was my Subinspector (SI ) at Kamareddy police station in erstwhile Nizamabad district when I was SP from 1996 to 99’.



He is now SP Narayanpet district of Telangana. His daughter Uma Harathi has secured an All India rank of 3 in the civil services examination.

The girl said she only hoped to secure a good rank but did not expect to come third in the test.

Stressing that her family’s support was crucial during the strenuous preparation for the exam, Harathi said, “Either male or female, family support is crucial to achieving one’s goal. This exam process requires emotional support, and family support. Information and content, books are available online, but emotional support, family support is not available. That is important.”

To a query about those who feel disappointed and resort to extreme steps like suicide when confronted with failures, she said youngsters should not feel demotivated.

Citing her own example, she said she has seen many a failure during her preparation in the last five years.

In a message to parents of civil services aspirants, she said they should allow their children to pursue their dreams without doubting their abilities.

Education and women empowerment are Uma Harathi’s areas of interest.

Harathi’s father, who was in awe of his daughter’s achievement said she has brought laurels to Narayanpet district.

Venkateshwarlu said her achievement was not accidental, but the result of the planned efforts put in by Harathi and backed by the family since the last 10 years.

He advised students to focus on their studies and not waste their time on unwanted things.

As many as 933 candidates — 613 men and 320 women — have qualified for the civil services examination 2022, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

