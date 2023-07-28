Umair Sandhu’s shocking claims: Tamannaah, Vijay breakup?

Mumbai: Umair Sandhu, a self proclaimed and controversial film critic known for his unabashed opinions, seems undeterred despite facing legal repercussions for his previous false claims against actresses Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde.

This time, he has targeted actress Tamannaah Bhatia, making controversial statements about her personal life. According to Sandhu, Tamannaah has allegedly officially broken up with her boyfriend, Vijay Varma.

Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, “Breaking news: #TamannaahBhatia “ Broke up ” with her boyfriend #VijayVarma. As per #Tamannaah close friend, She was bored from him. Feeling irritated with his company so that’s why she left him.”

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma (Instagram)

However, these claims have been met with widespread criticism from netizens. Many social media users have also urged Tamannaah and Vijay to take legal action against the critic for spreading fake news.

A couple of days ago, Umair claimed that Pooja Hegde tried comitting ‘suicide’. He also attacked Deepika Padukone alleging that drugs were found in her bag during checking at Mumbai airport.

Breaking news of this Month 📰: Cocaine found in #DeepikaPadukone beg today at Mumbai Airport. As per insiders from airport authorities, She gave heavy amounts to officers to hide all facts & things. pic.twitter.com/Xf7OZORl3X — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 25, 2023

LOL 😂 : #KritiSanon Just sent me defamation emails after i tweeted of her “ Broke up ” news with #Prabhas 🤪 pic.twitter.com/ycEFmriMiG — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 25, 2023

#PoojaHegde sent me Legal Notice 😄😄😄 !! Behjo Behjo Notices Flop Actresses. pic.twitter.com/lGneUBF1zw — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 25, 2023

Also, it’s worth noting that Umair’s tweet should be taken with a grain of salt, as the film critic has previously been accused of spreading false rumours about celebrities.